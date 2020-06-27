TheKnightReport - How does adding TE Haskins help Rutgers football?

With Bergenfield, N.J. native Jovani Haskins transferring from West Virginia back home to Rutgers, he gives the Scarlet Knights’ football team depth and a potential starter at tight end.

The tight end spot has been hit with injuries in recent years and has lacked production, but Haskins has a chance to be productive fifth-year senior for head coach Greg Schiano, who has brought in 10 transfers since arriving back in Piscataway.

Haskins was a two-time All-Group 3 selection by NJ.com in high school and was a three-star recruit in the 2016 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 12-ranked prospect in the Garden State by Rivals.

