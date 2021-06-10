How did the CHOP22 class fare in the new defensive position rankings?

Rivals Rankings Week continues and on Thursday the network released their updated rankings for the defensive recruits in the class of 2022. With that being said, The Knight Report decided to see whether Rutgers Football commits either saw a bump or decline in their positional rankings in the latest update. FREE RUTGERS RIVALS PREMIUM UNTIL AUGUST 1ST — CLICK HERE

NEW RANKING: No. 19 weakside defensive end /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 13 weakside defensive end THE SKINNY: Fletcher took a dip in the weakside defensive end rankings this time around, but he is still right on the edge of making the top 250 as the No. 15th weakside defensive end Aiden Gobaira is listed at No. 248 overall. Fletcher recently took a trip to campus with fellow defensive commit Anthony Johnson and a few others and he spoke about that trip right HERE.