How did the CHOP22 class fare in the new defensive position rankings?
Rivals Rankings Week continues and on Thursday the network released their updated rankings for the defensive recruits in the class of 2022.
With that being said, The Knight Report decided to see whether Rutgers Football commits either saw a bump or decline in their positional rankings in the latest update.
NEW RANKING: No. 19 weakside defensive end /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 13 weakside defensive end
THE SKINNY: Fletcher took a dip in the weakside defensive end rankings this time around, but he is still right on the edge of making the top 250 as the No. 15th weakside defensive end Aiden Gobaira is listed at No. 248 overall. Fletcher recently took a trip to campus with fellow defensive commit Anthony Johnson and a few others and he spoke about that trip right HERE.
NEW RANKING: No. 8 Inside Linebacker /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 7 Inside Linebacker
THE SKINNY: The first four-star recruit to join the Rutgers Football class of 2022 only dropped one spot in the inside linebacker ratings this time around, but is still among the best in the nation coming in at number eight overall. Johnson has played a key role in the Scarlet Knights current top 10 ranked recruiting class. Read more about that top ranked recruiting class right HERE.
