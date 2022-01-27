How did Rutgers Football's 2022 class fare in the final position rankings?
This week marked the final rankings update to the class of 2022 and Rutgers Football signees saw some movements in the position rankings.
With that being said, let's see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their positional rankings.
ALL-PURPOSE BACK
No. 7 APB Samuel Brown (Previously: 6)
WIDE RECEIVER
No. 43 WR Amarion Brown (Previously: No. 44)
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
No. 28 OT Jacob Allen (Previously: No. 12)
No. 60 OT Taj White (Previously: No. 61)
OFFENSIVE GUARD
No. 38 OG Kwabena Asamoah (Previously: No. 33)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel