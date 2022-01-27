 How did Rutgers Football's 2022 class fare in the final position rankings?
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-27 09:43:14 -0600') }}

How did Rutgers Football's 2022 class fare in the final position rankings?

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

This week marked the final rankings update to the class of 2022 and Rutgers Football signees saw some movements in the position rankings.

With that being said, let's see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their positional rankings.

ALL-PURPOSE BACK

No. 7 APB Samuel Brown (Previously: 6)

WIDE RECEIVER

No. 43 WR Amarion Brown (Previously: No. 44)

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

No. 28 OT Jacob Allen (Previously: No. 12)

No. 60 OT Taj White (Previously: No. 61)

OFFENSIVE GUARD

No. 38 OG Kwabena Asamoah (Previously: No. 33)

