How did Rutgers Football commits/targets fare in the new state rankings?
Rivals capped off rankings week with an update of the state rankings for each state across the country, so let's take a look at how the 2022 Rutgers Football commits/targets fared in the latest update.
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE FLORIDA RANKINGS.....
No. 38 -- WR Amarion Brown (Previously: 32)
No. 83 -- DB Camron Miller (Previously: 45)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE ILLINOIS RANKINGS.....
No. 24 -- ATH Rashad Rochelle (Previously: N/A)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE KENTUCKY RANKINGS.....
No. 1 -- QB Gavin Wimsatt (Previously: 1)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE MARYLAND RANKINGS.....
No. 7 -- DB Oliver Bridges (Previously: 10)
No. 10 -- DE Daniel Owens (Previously: 11)
No. 23 -- OL Andre Roye (Previously: 23)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE NEW JERSEY RANKINGS.....
No. 1 -- OL Jacob Allen (Previously: 1)
No. 2 -- DE Kenny Fletcher (Previously: 2)
No. 5 -- DB Jaeden Gould (Previously: 4)
No. 7 -- DB Davison Igbinosun (Previously: 13)
No. 9 -- DB Jayden Bellamy (Previously: 11)
No. 11 -- SDE Q'yaeir Price (Previously: 7)
No. 17 -- OL Taj White (Previously: 18)
No. 19 -- DE Denis Jaquez (Previously: 36)
No. 20 -- WR Jovanni Bermudez (Previously: 21)
No. 24 -- OL Nelson Monegro (Previously: 23)
No. 27 -- OL Joe De Croce (Previously: 26)
No. 30 -- TE/DE Pat Caughey (Previously: 33)
No. 31 -- TE/DE Alex Bauman (Previously: 27)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE NEW YORK RANKINGS.....
No. 1 -- LB Moses Walker (Previously: 1)
No. 2 -- DT Kaleb Artis (Previously: 2)
No. 3 -- DE Jimmy Scott (Previously: 4)
No. 5 -- WR Addison Copeland III (Previously: 5)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE OHIO RANKINGS.....
No. 24 -- OL Kwabena Asamosh (Previously: 24)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE PENNSYLVANIA RANKINGS.....
No. 10 -- LB Anthony Johnson (Previously: 7)
No. 12 -- RB Samuel Brown (Previously: 12)
No. 23 -- ATH Patrick Body (Previously: 20)
NOTABLE RECRUITS IN THE VIRGINIA RANKINGS.....
No. 18 -- DB Jaiven Plummer (Previously: 22)
N/A -- RB Bryce Duke (Previously: 30)
--------------------------------------------------------------
