How did Rutgers 2022 class fare in the defensive position rankings
This week marked the final rankings update to the class of 2022 and Rutgers Football signees saw some movements in the position rankings.
With that being said, let's see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their defensive positional rankings.
STRONGSIDE DEFENSIVE END
No. 56 SDE Q'yaeir Price (Previously: 54)
WEAKSIDE DEFENSIVE END
No. 22 WDE Kenny Fletcher (Previously: No. 20)
INSIDE LINEBACKER
No. 10 ILB Anthony Johnson (Previously: No. 10)
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
No. 16 OLB Moses Walker (Previously: No. 14)
--------------------------------------------------------------
