 How did Rutgers 2022 class fare in the defensive position rankings
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-27 13:36:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

This week marked the final rankings update to the class of 2022 and Rutgers Football signees saw some movements in the position rankings.

With that being said, let's see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their defensive positional rankings.

STRONGSIDE DEFENSIVE END

No. 56 SDE Q'yaeir Price (Previously: 54)


WEAKSIDE DEFENSIVE END

No. 22 WDE Kenny Fletcher (Previously: No. 20)

INSIDE LINEBACKER

No. 10 ILB Anthony Johnson (Previously: No. 10)

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

No. 16 OLB Moses Walker (Previously: No. 14)

