Former Rutgers forward/guard Caleb McConnell, and current rising senior center who has two years of college eligibility left, Clifford Omoruyi, began competing at the NBA G League Elite Camp on Saturday inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.

The G League Elite Camp (GLEC) has acted as a springboard for prospects trying to make the pro ranks. With a good showing, a player could be invited to the NBA Draft Combine which runs from May 15-21.

Forty-four prospects were split into four teams for the GLEC. McConnell was placed on Team 3 and Omoruyi on Team 4.

The two went head-to-head on Saturday in a scrimmage.

Omoruyi was Second Team All-Big Ten by the media and First Team All-Big Ten Defensive Team in 2022-23. He was also First Team All-MET and was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award which is given to the nation's best center after starting all 34 games and leading the game with 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds to go along with 72 total blocks and 20 steals.

McConnell was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and took home the Lefty Driesell Award, a national DPOY honor. This past year, he had career-highs with 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. He also registered a career-high 86 assists and 71 steals to become Rutgers' all-time steals leader.