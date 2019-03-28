How are the Rutgers QBs developing? Will another transfer join the fold?
If the season started today, sophomore Artur Sitkowski would be Rutgers' starting quarterback and true freshman Cole Snyder would most likely be the backup.Given Sitkowski's struggles last year fro...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news