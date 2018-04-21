Rutgers picked up a commitment today as University of Texas transfer Jacob Young has committed to the Scarlet Knights coaching staff.

Young chose to commit to the Scarlet Knights after being on campus the past two days for an official visit which lasted from Thursday afternoon until earlier this afternoon.

The Knight Report caught up with Young to talk about the visit, his commitment and more.

“I just really like the opportunity I have here,” Young told TKR. “Coach Pikiell was telling me that he can show me the tricks of becoming a pro. He said he can develop me and everything he said sounds so real and I believe in him.”

The University of Texas transfer was born and raised in the state of Texas, so there will be a few difference now that he'll be playing and living in New Jersey.

“One of the major differences is going to be the distance I am from home and getting used to the weather in New Jersey,” stated Young. “Everything else is the same, I just have to grow up. Even if I have to be far from home, I’ll do whatever it takes to make it to the next level.”

Young went on to talk about what he did over the past couple of days on his official visit.

“We went out to eat the 85 Steakhouse on Thursday,” Young said. “After that I got a chance to hangout with the guys a little bit. On Friday I just ate some breakfast with Coach Pikiell and played some pick-up ball after that. On Friday night and Saturday I was chilling with the guys again and then I left early this morning.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard talked about his relationship he developed with Coach Pikiell over the weekend and how it factored into him making the decision.

“My favorite part was just hanging out and talking with the coaching staff,” said Young. “I definitely talked to Coach Pikiell the most, he was just telling me that he thinks it is the right time for me. He also said that I can come in and help make a change to the program.”

One other key factor in Young choosing the Scarlet Knights was his relationship with current guard Geo Baker.

“I hung out a lot with Geo Baker, he’s my guy,” Young stated. “He was just telling me that Rutgers is the place to be and he’s surrounded by good people. He’s a great athlete and a good student too. Basically he just told me what I want in a college.”

After spending two seasons as a Longhorn, Young made the decision to transfer to a place that will offer him more time to showcase his skills.

“I decided to transfer in order to further showcase my skills and play some more point guard,” said Young. “I was also looking for a place with a little more freedom and opportunity.”