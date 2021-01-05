Hoops recruit analysis: 2022 C Favour Aire
The 2022 basketball class is loaded with talent, and Rutgers has extended offers to multiple players. Today, TKR focuses on one of the Scarlet Knights' biggest targets -- pun intended -- in Favour Aire.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news