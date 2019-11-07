The Rutgers men's basketball team will take the court on Thursday night as the Scarlet Knights open the 2019-20 season against Bryant at home at 7:00 p.m.

Rutgers is facing expectations and the hope is the team can return to at least the NIT for the first time since 2006. It last made the NCAA Tournament in 1991.

The Scarlet Knights have depth - though not everywhere - and talent which should make for a fun season at the RAC "On the Banks".

"I like my team. We have two seniors. We're a little bit young, but our young guys have played a lot of minutes. We have versatility, more than we've had in the past. I'm looking forward to the challenges," head coach Steve Pikiell said recently.

"I feel good about the season. I'm excited. I like my captains, Geo Baker and Shaq Carter. Our leadership has been good and knock on wood we've been healthy."

One of the main aspects Pikiell has mentioned since September has been the versatility of the team. Everybody can play multiple spots and virtually everyone has size. All of their skillsets are unique as well.

And as Pikiell puts it, he has more answers to the problems.

"This team is very different than teams in the past. The practices have been competitive. We're deeper at every position. Guys are fighting at every position. Our strength is our length. We get more tips, get hands on more balls, we fly around, and get hands on more shots. I can play differently, which I like. I didn't have much option the first three years. I didn't have much versatility. This year, we can go big, we can go small, we can go fast, we can having shooting lineups and driving lineups. We can just do more. It gives me more options especially when I prepare for what's the toughest lead in the country and the different problems the teams in the league pose," the coach said.

"This is our most athletic and fastest team and hopefully that translates in to being a better defensive team, better rebounding team, and a better offensive team. I like that part of it. It gives us the best chance every game to have styles that'll help us succeed."

In seemingly every interview over the last few months, Pikiell has mentioned different players who have improved the most in his eyes whether it's been Carter, Baker, or Ron Harper Jr.

That's a good thing.

"To the guys' credit, guys get better," Pikiell said. "Every year, we take a lot of pride in that. Every guy in the program has gotten better. ...Geo Baker, now a junior, is a most improved guy. Shaq Carter is going to take a step up from last year. He's much improved. Caleb McConnell is very improved. Montez Mathis is better. Myles Johnson lost a couple pounds and he's gotten better. Ron, too. He's young and he's filling in his body. He's learning how to play. Peter Kiss has gotten better from last year to this year. He practices better. (Mamadou Doucoure) is better. I take pride in all of them getting better. I think Ron ended last year the right way. You saw some of his potential. He's hard to guard. His versatility is important. Jacob Young is playing defense this year and is better. We have to recruit guys who want to get better. They're int he gym 24/7 and that's a credit to them."

The last three years, the identity of the team has been defense and toughness. The Scarlet Knights lost some of that with Eugene Omoruyi choosing to transfer and with the graduation of Shaq Doorson.

However, Pikiell has like what he's seen from his players regarding that characteristic.

"Any time you build a program you have to build it around some things and certainly toughness is a quality we try to recruit. It's not always taught. “I feel like we have some players who are tough and I think we have some guys who have to get tougher. But, you can never have enough of it in this league. You need plenty of it. I think guys are developing some habits to be tougher and I think it's going to be a work in progress as we go forward, but you’d better figure it out very quickly.”

On the first day of practice of the season, Baker told the media that the expectations inside the program within the team are greater than those on the outside.

Maybe it really is postseason or bust, if not more, for Rutgers?

"Every year you set those goals," Pikeill said. "We have more answers to the problems as I've been saying."

It won't be easy, though, as the Big Ten Conference is a bear. The Scarlet Knights are going to have to catch some breaks along the way and Pikiell said he needs everyone to step up.

"I like all 11 of our scholarship players. I love them all. I think they can all help us, but we have to play better as a team. We have to play through foul trouble. Early in the season they'll blow the whistle like crazy. Everybody has to be ready," Pikiell said.

"All 11 of these guys can be starters. Guys are going to have to accept if they're not a starter and they have to come off the bench and still do their job. We need everybody. We need everybody to buy in. I think we absolutely can play in the NCAA Tournament, but we need to stay healthy. That's a huge key and everyone needs to help."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.