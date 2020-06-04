In early January, Rutgers head football coach Greg Schiano scooped up and hired Augie Hoffmann to be the Scarlet Knights’ new running backs coach.

Hoffmann was most recently the head coach at St. Joseph in Montvale. N.J., his alma mater, since 2014 where he went 50-19 with two state titles in four finals appearances. He had a good thing going, but opted to make the jump up to the college level at Rutgers because of Schiano.

“I just want to say I couldn't be happier and prouder to be part of the staff and part of the Rutgers tradition. I'm excited to get the season going and excited to be a part of this coaching staff,” Hoffmann said.

“Really the biggest factor was having the opportunity to be a part of what coach Schiano is putting together here and learn from a guy like him knowing that he's gonna do everything the right way, and just have the opportunity to coach in the Big Ten and work under coach Schiano. Not having to move my family was a huge piece to it. I was excited to take the jump and it just happened that everything aligned at the right time.”

Hoffmann has coached a slew of Division I talent with the Green Knights, including current Scarlet Knights’ tight end Matt Alaimo. Between St. Joseph and the rest of the parochial schools in the state, there is talent galore, and Hoffmann relayed that the top prospects in the Garden State should stay home and choose Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights are after four-star offensive lineman Geno Vandermark and four-star running back Audric Estime, both from St. Joseph.

“My message is the man in charge is going to be the reason for this change. If I was still in the high school ranks and guys from Rutgers came in with coach Schiano at the helm, I'd say it's a tremendous place to be,” Hoffmann said. “Just being around him, and understanding his vision and seeing where we're going with this program, there's no reason why elite New Jersey talent has to leave the state anymore. I can tell you that with 100% certainty.”