Hoffmann: 'There's no reason why elite N.J. talent has to leave the state'
In early January, Rutgers head football coach Greg Schiano scooped up and hired Augie Hoffmann to be the Scarlet Knights’ new running backs coach.
Hoffmann was most recently the head coach at St. Joseph in Montvale. N.J., his alma mater, since 2014 where he went 50-19 with two state titles in four finals appearances. He had a good thing going, but opted to make the jump up to the college level at Rutgers because of Schiano.
“I just want to say I couldn't be happier and prouder to be part of the staff and part of the Rutgers tradition. I'm excited to get the season going and excited to be a part of this coaching staff,” Hoffmann said.
“Really the biggest factor was having the opportunity to be a part of what coach Schiano is putting together here and learn from a guy like him knowing that he's gonna do everything the right way, and just have the opportunity to coach in the Big Ten and work under coach Schiano. Not having to move my family was a huge piece to it. I was excited to take the jump and it just happened that everything aligned at the right time.”
Hoffmann has coached a slew of Division I talent with the Green Knights, including current Scarlet Knights’ tight end Matt Alaimo. Between St. Joseph and the rest of the parochial schools in the state, there is talent galore, and Hoffmann relayed that the top prospects in the Garden State should stay home and choose Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights are after four-star offensive lineman Geno Vandermark and four-star running back Audric Estime, both from St. Joseph.
“My message is the man in charge is going to be the reason for this change. If I was still in the high school ranks and guys from Rutgers came in with coach Schiano at the helm, I'd say it's a tremendous place to be,” Hoffmann said. “Just being around him, and understanding his vision and seeing where we're going with this program, there's no reason why elite New Jersey talent has to leave the state anymore. I can tell you that with 100% certainty.”
During his 11 years at St. Joseph, Hoffmann went head-to-head with Rutgers tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile, who was the interim head coach last season with the Scarlet Knights, when he was the head coach at Bergen Catholic. Campanile’s presence on the staff has helped Hoffmann adjust.
“I would say it was probably the furthest thing from strange. It was actually more comforting than anything,” Hoffmann said. “There was definitely a mutual respect for one another with those battles that we've had, and a guy like him who I respect, he has been a real great asset and a tremendous ally. He's turned into an even better friend. I'm excited to be working with him because it's funny that you're on when you're on opposite sides and you get a chance to work together and you see what type of preparation he puts in. It's really remarkable.
“He's a great coach and I gotta tell you, this whole staff is amazing. I mean, especially on the offensive side of the ball. There's so many relationships. I've known Sean (Gleeson) for years going back to his Delbarton days and you know obviously Tiquan (Underwood) being from Rutgers and myself and Nuns. Even on the defensive side, Jimmy Panagos was a huge reason why I came here and coach (Bob) Frazier. Jst listening to these guys and becoming friends and this is a unique staff. You hear around that sometimes your staff can be split apart but there is a lot of crossover and there's a lot of great relationships and I think it's going to make for some special.”
While it is Hoffmann’s first go-around coaching at the college level, he’s recruited some of the best players in the state while he was the leader of the Green Knights. That can only help him at Rutgers.
“I used to make jokes with all the guys when they came in from college. Our job here is harder than yours because we have about a 20 mile radius to recruit all the same kids with Don Bosco, Bergen Catholic, Saint Joe's, and Paramus Catholic. So I think I honed my skills a little bit for the last 11 years at St. Joe's, but I think the one thing that's across the board is we try to always do things the right way,” Hoffmann said. “I think if anybody knows me and has sat down and had a conversation with me it was always to steer to what's best for the kids. It is a little awkward going into some of the schools that we've competed against. We've been in that competition for many years so it's okay and there's a mutual respect between myself and all the boys in the Big North.”
