On Tuesday morning, Rutgers announced that Greg Schiano would be adding Augie Hoffman to his staff. Hoffman most recently served as head coach of St. Joseph's Regional in Montvale, New Jersey for the last six years, where he won two state titles and helped develop a number of Division I football prospects.

The move not only gives RU another former college and NFL player on their staff, but also a big time recruiting presence in North Jersey, especially at SJR, where Hoffman has close relationships with some of the talented prospects at the school.

The Knight Report spoke with four of the Class of 2021 highly-touted prospects for the Green Knights to get their thoughts on how Rutgers adding Hoffman to their staff impacts how they look at the Scarlet Knights moving forward.