Here is why Rutgers punter Adam Korsak should win the Ray Guy Award

There's a saying in golf, "Drive for show, putt for dough".

Hitting a golf ball with your expensive driver over 300 yards is great. It draws some "ooh's" and ahh's from the crowd. But that's not how you win a round or a tournament. You have to putt well when you're on the greens.

The same can be said on the football field when it comes to punters.

Rutgers' Adam Korsak, a finalist for the Ray Guy Award which is given to college football's premier punter, won't wow you with booming kicks, but he plays the position the best out of everybody in the country thanks to incredible precision and maneuvering of the prolate spheroid.

“It’s like watching a really, really fine golfer, right?” Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano said in September. "He puts the ball right where he wants it. Punting is such a big thing. I can’t emphasize enough how much he changes field position for us.

“He is as good as I’ve ever been around.”