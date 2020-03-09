Assessing the largely successful year that Steve Pikiell had during the The Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ uncharacteristic 20-11 season, it’s apparent that they couldn’t have asked for a more memorable season that probably won’t conclude at the tail end of this year’s Big Ten Tournament. Instead, the unlikely risers of the Big Ten could very well be entrants in this year’s dance of March Madness for the first time in 29 years. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The magical season for the Knights was capped off with a road win over Purdue, and just before that, in the RAC just nights ago in what many around the league speculate as the upset of the year over No. 9 Maryland. Led by Jacob Young’s 17 points off the bench and guard Montez Mathis’ 15 points, Rutgers successfully spoiled the Terrapins’ hopes of capturing their first Big Ten title since 2014 with a 78-67 win at home and accordingly, Scarlet Knight Fever took over the floor of the RAC that night as it became awash with Scarlet Knights fans and students alike. Rutgers ended their regular season in the RAC at 18-1 with the lone loss coming by way of Michigan.

This season has been better than many prognosticated in the first place, and in review, so has the kick game of some of RU’s most impactful players. Rutgers was able to end their regular season on the highest of notes, beating Purdue for their second road win of the season. Now, it is up to the committee to decide what seed the eighth-best team in the Big Ten could land come next week’s nationally-televised Selection Sunday. But, we’re here to break down some of the best sneaker selections worn by your Scarlet Knights and what shoes worn by the likes of Geo Baker, Montez Mathis, Akwasi Yeboah, Paul Mulcahy, Ron Harper Jr. and others donning the Scarlet R this year made the top-15. So, let’s not make haste and go down the list of the best worn sneakers during the 2019-20 regular season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jacob Young (42) reacts after he hit a three-point shot that put Rutgers up, 17-8, in with 11:20 to go in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday, March, 3 at the RAC. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media) (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media)

15. Adidas Dame 6 Team – White (Worn by Jacob Young vs. Maryland) THE SKINNY: Speaking of Jacob Young, he rocked one of the more simple but effective colorways of the season during their three-point barrage against Maryland, in which as a team Rutgers drilled over 43.8 percent of their attempts from deep. Rocking the Dame 6 requires a little savagery and fearlessness, and that’s just what Young was able to display in RU’s 19th win of the season. The shoe is known to feature a herringbone rubber outsole that provides traction necessary for on-court traction to stop, cut and get buckets. The mesh design on the interior is dedicated to, as the adidas brand would describe, “Damian Lillard's quiet leadership on the court and outspoken personality off of it.” So, what better shoe to wear for Young, who wholly embodied the athlete responsible for the line in his 7-of-10 shooting night off the bench. Described as the official “spark plug” for the Knights (according to fellow teammate Geo Baker), Young knocked down all three of his shots from downtown, provided four assists and three rebounds and provided a crucial boost off the bench. More importantly, he helped bolster RU’s chances to get back to the tournament for the first time since 1991. Not a bad night to schedule your best game of the season.

Iowa Forward Luka Garza dribbles past Rutgers Center Myles Johnson during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 22. (Shivansh Aruja/Daily Iowan) (Shivansh Aruja/Daily Iowan)

14. Adidas Pro Bounce 2019 Team Mid (Worn by Myles Johnson vs. Iowa) THE SKINNY: Coming in at 14 on the list is another simple shoe: the Pro Bounce 2019 is a lightweight shoe made for the support of instant, step in comfort on the floor. They feature cushioned pods on the inside of the collar and flexible cushioning in the midsole for elevated comfort and stability. The signature scarlet hue of the overlay compliment the road scarlet uniforms. Center Myles Johnson was seen sporting this during RU’s game against Iowa back in January, in which the big man contributed a solid 10 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds in a road loss to the Hawkeyes, the 18th ranked team in the nation.

13. Adidas Pro Bounce – High (Worn by Caleb McConnell vs. Niagara) THE SKINNY: During a duel with the Purple Eagles of Niagara, Caleb McConnell added only nine points during Rutgers’ 86-39 beatdown for their second win of the season along with two assists in 22 minutes, but flashed a regular mainstay on the floor of the adidas Pro Bounce 2019 High shoe with its cushioned pods on the inside of the collar and midsole cushioning just like the low tops, but with more ankle stability. This display of team camaraderie shown here between McConnell and Geo Baker helping up their teammate Montez Mathis was one of the more shared pictures of the night, as it told the story of just how close this team of brothers has been all year.

12. Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Legend Purple/Core Black (Worn by McConnell vs. UMass) THE SKINNY: This list is about to pick up, big time. Featuring one of the more vibrant colorways of the season is McConnell again, this time during Rutgers’ game versus the visiting Minutemen of UMass. It was a Blackout inside of the RAC that Friday evening in November, and to warm things up, it was only fitting that McConnell brought out some old heat. James Harden’s second signature shoe is highlighted by a toe strap atop the overlay made of textile leather, and for McConnell’s shoe, the herringbone rubber outsole is under boost foam, making the shoe extremely responsive. McConnell probably felt how bouncy those shoes can be during this Black Friday game, scoring 10 points while also chipping in four rebounds and an assist to keep Rutgers undefeated in the Athletic Center.

Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22, right) reacts as guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) throws down a slam dunk late in the second half against Minnesota on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the RAC. The Scarlet Knights won, 64-56. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media) ((Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media))

11. D.O.N. Issue #1 “Mailman” (Worn by Ron Harper Jr. vs. Minnesota) THE SKINNY: And now the list gets even more interesting… A forward who has helped electrify the hoops squad on the banks this year was none other than Ron Harper Jr., who as you can see got some admiration from Caleb McConnell after throwing down a two-hand slam late to give Rutgers the huge home win to keep their home winning streak alive and prospering. Harper rocked the D.O.N. Issue #1 “Mailman” kicks back on January 19, and the shoe pays tribute to a player that Harper’s dad competed against as a member of some memorable NBA rosters – Karl Malone. The sneaker alone is draped in Utah Jazz colors, since its Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s first signature shoe. There are spiderweb details on the upper part are inspired by Mitchell’s nickname “Spida” and like other Adidas hoops shoes, it’s a lightweight shoe with a herringbone rubber outsole designed for traction and dexterity on the floor. The finish by Harper was ultimately a capping of a memorable performance as the son of the former Chicago Bulls, Lakers, and Cavaliers great scored a team-high 11 points, three rebounds and an assist in the Knights’ 14th win of the season.

10. Harden Vol. 4 “Scarlet” (Worn by Montez Mathis vs. Penn State) THE SKINNY: One of the staples for Rutgers basketball this year, the release of the team exclusive Harden Vol. 4 was documented in an Instagram post by the Rutgers Basketball page on November 12, 2019 and in a caption they described the shoe in the only way they knew how: “Scarlet kicks for the Scarlet Knights.” The Vol. 4 edition of James Harden’s signature shoe line feature the likes of a unique lacing system, textile lining at the top of the shoe and a rubber outsole to provide traction to cut in an elusive manner similar to how Harden does on the court, and Lightstrike cushioning in the midsole for explosive, dynamic speed. Montez Mathis is seen donning the all-scarlet sneaker, as he chipped in seven points and three rebounds in 16 minutes on the floor. Although it was in a losing effort on February 26 inside the Bryce Jordan Center, Rutgers followed this 65-64 loss with their biggest performance of the year against Maryland one week later.

9. Harden B/E 3 Team – Red (Worn by Geo Baker vs. Michigan) THE SKINNY: Though they sustained a tough 60-52 loss at home on February 19, Geo Baker willed his guys to battle with the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines down the stretch, it wasn’t quite enough to get a revenge win against the Big Ten rival that beat them earlier this season on the road. He finished the night with an efficient team-high 16 points in a lengthy 32 minutes on the floor as the most vocal player on the floor for the Scarlet Knights. Here, he is wearing a team-exclusive colorway of a rare shoe, the Harden B/E 3. A sneaker that deviates from the regular low-cut line of shoes Harden regularly releases, the B/E 3 features a padded ankle collar with a shoe design that’s almost sock-like as it hugs the foot for a soft fit. Its outsole features a herringbone pattern rubber outsole with flex grooves for flexibility, just like Harden’s other shoes.

8. Adidas Pro Model 2G Badged – Rutgers Branding (Team Exclusive) THE SKINNY: The eighth entrance in this top 15 list contains a throwback and tribute to an OG adidas shoe, the Pro Model 2G. Released back in 2006, you could say that this shoe is a pioneer of sorts for all future adidas releases, and the Rutgers Instagram page decided to honor the original adidas hoops shoe with their re-release, but in the style of the Scarlet Knights. The Pro Model features everything that made the shoe great, with a touch of a subtle sketching in of “Scarlet Knights” in the exterior of the overlay just behind the three stripes. The classic Ergonomic fit is meant to keep hoopers comfortable all game. The legendary detailing contains lightweight cushioning, and the patent leather upper and a classic shell toe give a nod to the original adidas superstars popularized in previous decades.

Rutgers' Jacob Young, right, drives against Michigan State's Thomas Kithier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (Al Goldis|AP Photo) (Al Goldis|AP Photo)

7. Adidas Pro Bounce – Team All-Black (Worn by Jacob Young vs. Michigan State) THE SKINNY: One of the coldest drops this season was with the simple but effective Pro Bounce, which Rutgers players wore all season. Jacob Young appears on this list again with another colorway of the high-top shoe, complete with the cushioned pods on the inside of the collar and midsole cushioning. Michigan State had the upper hand in this matchup on the road for the Knights in their 77-65 win over Rutgers on Dec. 8, but Jacob Young added 12 points, 3 assists and 4 rebounds off the bench, which was the second-highest point accumulation on the team behind Akwasi Yeboah, who scored 17.

Penn State's Izaiah Brockington (12) drives to the basket past Rutgers Caleb McConnell, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in State College, Pa. (Gary M. Baranec/AP) (Gary M. Baranec/AP)

6. Adidas T-Mac Millennium - Houston Rockets/13 in 35 PE (Worn by McConnell vs. PSU) THE SKINNY: A show that really flew under the radar this season was the T-Mac Millennium worn by Caleb McConnell during Rutgers’ second and final game against Penn State back on February 26 inside the Bryce Jones Center. The shoe, specifically, is of Tracy McGrady’s Millennium line, and this colorway features a gold, metallic and scarlet overlay with textile lining, and the responsive boost inside the midsole cushioning absorbs the constant shock players get when coming down from getting rebounds, exploding to the basket, and other functions. A game in which the Knights lost of course, but saw some positives from the likes of McConnell, who put up eight points (the second-highest amount on the team) and two rebounds.

Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) honors the late Kobe Bryant with a message on his sneakers as the Scarlet Knights play Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the RAC. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media) (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media)

5. Adidas Harden Vol. 4 Scarlet “Kobe Tribute” (Worn by Ron Harper vs. Purdue) THE SKINNY: In one of the more emotional games of the year, forward Ron Harper Jr. paid respects to his favorite player, the late-great Kobe Bryant, the passing of his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the seven other victims who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26. Two nights later, as a celebration of life, Rutgers continued their perfect home record with a 70-63 victory over Purdue in the RAC. Harper decided to brandish these Harden 3s – a staple of Rutgers Men’s basketball footwear this season – with his own way of showing how much the former NBA legend and his family meant to him, as he wrote the number #24, Kobe’s number, on the outside of his right shoe, as well as write “LLK” on the inside of his left, serving as an acronym for “Long Live Kobe.”

Rutgers basketball wing Ron Harper Jr. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports) (Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports)

4. Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 Shock Yellow (Worn by Ron Harper vs. Purdue) THE SKINNY: Appearing at number four is starting forward Ron Harper Jr. again on this list, who flashed (literally) another signature Donovan Mitchell shoe: The D.O.N Issue #1 Shock Yellow colorway. Displayed in Rutgers’ 2nd road win of the season over Purdue and last game of the year, the D.O.N (which stands for “Determination Over Negativity” by the way) Issue #1 is a complex shoe useful for multiple positions and is always ready fresh out of the box. The lightweight shoe delivers a bright and loud design with its neon green color scheme, black eyestay, red shank and neon green spiderweb details on the outermost part of the shoe, and its herringbone rubber outsole designed for traction and dexterity sturdy and comfortable enough to do battle with on the floor. Harper made sure to make the most of his opportunity to earn Rutgers’ first NCAA tournament berth in 29 years against a defensively stout Boilermakers team, scoring 15 points and grabbing six rebounds, but contributing largely in knocking down some big shots late for the Scarlet Knights in his 35 minutes of play that included overtime in their 71-68 win on Saturday. Rutgers knocked off a Purdue team that had bested the Scarlet Knights in years prior by an average of 23 points, including a 35-point shellacking handed to them just last year.

3. Adidas Crazy 1 Star Wars “Darth Vader” (Worn by Myles Johnson vs. Purdue) THE SKINNY: Redshirt sophomore center Myles Johnson may have had only two points after fouling out with a 1:45 to go in the 2nd half, but was a defensive anchor in the time was on the court against Purdue in the final regular season game of the year, in which Rutgers clawed out a 71-68 overtime win that should be good enough to get them into the “Big Dance”. While Johnson may have fouled out, he was a presence down low, scoring a tough pick and roll bucket and grabbing four rebounds in the win. He also brought out some unique heat to close out his third regular season as a Scarlet Knight with this Kobe 1 colorway inspired by a little tale that happened “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far, away”. The semi-shiny plastic material that coats the overlay is covered in Reflective Star Wars details to finish the upper and midsole. To top off the galactic look, the shoe includes details that honor the successor to the dark emperor of the galaxy, Darth Vader, evident in the blood red UV midsole that mimics the glow of Vader’s lightsaber.

Michigan's Eli Brooks, left, drives past Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah during Saturday's game at Madison Square Garden. (Wesley Bunnell/New Britan Herald) (Wesley Bunnell/New Britan Herald)

2. Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 – “CBC” Tuskegee Airmen (Worn by Akwasi Yeboah vs. UM) THE SKINNY: Starting Forward and graduate transfer Akwasi Yeboah – and many of the other Scarlet Knights during the Feb. 1 game against Michigan inside the Madison Square Garden – were seen rocking a new, history-inspired adidas shoe, courtesy of Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell’s signature line of the D.O.N. Issue #1 shoes. As an ode to Black History Month, the new colorway honored the Tuskegee Airmen, who were widely considered to be the first African-American aviators in the U.S. Army’s history. The colorway pays homage to the Airmen, who flew their last flights in 1945. It’s fitting that Donovan Mitchell brandished his own on-court number of #45 on the shoes to further drive the point home of remembering 1945, as Rutgers also wore “Celebrating Black Culture”-themed warm-up sweaters during their pre-game shootaround. Rutgers fought valiantly in this game back in February, and Yeboah put up 10 points while also grabbing seven rebounds in the 60-63 loss that made RU lose their spot in the AP Top 25 at the time.



1. Adidas Harden B/E 3 – Goku P.E. (Worn by Geo Baker Vs. Indiana) THE SKINNY: We’ve finally reached No. 1, and no better choice than Geo Baker’s custom Harden B/E 3s he debuted in his return game versus Indiana, right? The star guard broke these kicks (whose powers were over 9000!) in their home win over the Hoosiers, as Baker put up some solid numbers in his first game back since rehabbing a broken left thumb that made him miss their road game against Nebraska on Jan. 3. Baker wore the B/E 3s before in-game and was benefited by the textile upper, padded ankle collar and Herringbone pattern rubber outsole, but decided to switch up the look, going for the galaxy purple overlay with Super Saiyan Goku eyes cascaded across the lace and body of the shoe. He made sure to return in Rutgers’ 59-50 win over Indiana at the RAC with a stat line of seven points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds, and provided the highlight of the night with a thunderous dunk after splitting two defenders, going vertical against a rotating Indiana defender, and literally going “Super Saiyan” on the rim. This moment even got ESPN’s SportsCenter’s attention, as they had to include Baker’s dunk in their nightly Top 10. --------------------------------------------------------------

