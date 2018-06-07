Tuesday afternoon, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team saw one of their current players get picked in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.

The San Diego Padres selected outfielder Jawuan Harris in the 7th round with the 201st overall pick.

Now that Harris a part of the organization, we spoke with Rutgers baseball head coach Joe Litterio to see what type of player the Padres are getting.

“I think he brings a lot of athletic ability to the Padres organization,” Litterio told TKR. “He has all the tools and that is the main thing. His athleticism is something that most people don’t have and it’s a big factor that he can bring to a team.”

While Harris has a lot of good attributes, he also has some stuff he needs to fix in order to succeed at the professional level.

“Basically he’s going to be able to do baseball all year round now,” said Litterio. “I think him being away from baseball for half the year affected him. Also being able to see some more live pitching, and getting a better knowledge of the strike zone is a major thing. I think the more he plays the more he will learn about the strike zone.”