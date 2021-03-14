For the first time in three decades, Rutgers isn’t done playing basketball after a loss in its conference tournament. Following a quarterfinals exit of the Big Ten Tournament for the Scarlet Knights by Illinois, they now hold their breath and wait for to see where they will play and who they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament next week Rutgers hasn’t done dancing and been a part of March Madness since 1991. “We just gotta look forward. I often tell the guys you can’t do anything about the past, coming off of a loss or a win, it doesn’t matter. This is the most important part of the season so we gotta stick with it and stick with each other,” junior Ron Harper Jr. said. “We’re a bunch of hard-nosed, hard workers. Nobody expected us to get here. We just gotta keep pushing forward and today wasn’t our day. “(But) it’s going to be amazing. Everybody on the roster, when they committed to Rutgers I bet a bunch of people asked why. Nobody ever expected us to get here and we just did it by working with each other and just playing for each other and just got to continue to do that. ....This is definitely a dream come true. Just coming to Rutgers and being a part of this historic team is a dream come true and I'm just going to keep pushing forward.” SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) (© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Redshirt junior center Myles Johnson was down about the loss after the game, but is very much looking forward to the Selection Sunday show at 6:00 p.m. on CBS. “Once Selection Sunday comes and we get to hear our name, that's going to bring a whole bunch more energy for everyone. It's going to be one of the best feelings basketball wise I've had thus far, because last year we didn't get to hear our name get called even though we put in all the work and literally punched our ticket and everything,” Johnson said. “It just didn't end up happening because of the pandemic. To finally be able to hear our name be called will be a great experience.” Oftentimes when a team’s name appears in the bracket, cameras show the squad watching the show in the locker room or wherever they are located and the players start jumping for joy. Johnson looks forward to doing the same. Rutgers fans surely will be running around as well with excitement. “Yeah, you would watch it and they'll cut to like all the teams in the locker room and they hear their name and everybody jumps up and screams and everything,” Johnson said. “We won't be won't be at the RAC or the APC, but we'll be together. I already know everyone is going to be jumping around and screaming and throwing stuff. It'll be great.” “My teammates have been dreaming of this moment for a long time,” Harper Jr. said. “We’ll play anybody in the country. We're gonna show up and we're going to play Rutgers basketball.” Rutgers doesn’t obviously know and won’t know it will play next Friday or Saturday until later today. But the Scarlet Knights will be ready to go after going 15-11 (11-11 within the Big Ten Conference) in the most-competitive league in the nation. “I think playing in the Big Ten in general helps,” Johnson said. “We played a tough schedule and playing in the Big Ten prepares you for the tournament. Having that experience playing each school in the Big Ten, I think it'll help.” This season, Rutgers has played projected one and two seeds Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, and Iowa, winning against Illinois back in December. It has also beat a projected four-seed in Purdue, 10th-seeded Maryland, and 11th-seeded Michigan State, while also playing seventh-seeded Wisconsin within the conference. In non-conference play, Rutgers defeated projected 12th-seeded Syracuse as well. “We're battle-tested. We played a great team night and night out, it was never a night off in the Big Ten,” Harper Jr. said. “I'm just excited to get a taste of another conference for once.”

Rutgers C Myles Johnson (15) (© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)