Ron Harper Jr. has another career day against the Iowa Hawkeyes
Rutgers has played Iowa two times over the course of the last three games and in those two contests, Ron Harper Jr. has gone off for the Scarlet Knights.
On Saturday night, Harper netted a game-high and career-high 27 points.
“Ron Harper was spectacular,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell told Joe Boylan and Jerry Recco in a postgame radio interview.
Harper either had ice in his veins or was on fire, especially in the first half. Coming into the game, the freshman forward/guard scored a then-career high against the Hawkeyes. He matched that in the opening 20 minutes.
"It was important to get off to a good start. Iowa is a team that can five threes in a row and set the tempo. So us coming out and hitting our shots and going up early was a big key to us winning the game,” Harper said according to Rutgers Athletics Communications.
“All credit to my teammates, they found me for open shots. I got a feel for the game and so I just kept putting them up."
The Don Bosco Prep product finished the game shooting 9-for-13 from the floor (69 percent) including 4-for-7 on 3-pointers. He was also 5-for-5 from the free-line and corralled five rebounds.
Harper displayed both tough from the outside, the ability to drive to the hoop in transition, and split in the defense.
Against Iowa this season, Harper has 41 points, is shooting over 60 percent from the field, and over 50 percent from deep.
“He’s getting better and better. He’s practicing and preparing the right way. He’s a freshman. He got good looks early and felt really good. He kept it going and he can make plays going to the basket and really showed you a little bit of everything,” Pikiell said.
“I think he’s going to be a really good player and we got a little dose of it today. I don’t know he’s scratching surface yet.”