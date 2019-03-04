Rutgers has played Iowa two times over the course of the last three games and in those two contests, Ron Harper Jr. has gone off for the Scarlet Knights.

On Saturday night, Harper netted a game-high and career-high 27 points.

“Ron Harper was spectacular,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell told Joe Boylan and Jerry Recco in a postgame radio interview.

Harper either had ice in his veins or was on fire, especially in the first half. Coming into the game, the freshman forward/guard scored a then-career high against the Hawkeyes. He matched that in the opening 20 minutes.

"It was important to get off to a good start. Iowa is a team that can five threes in a row and set the tempo. So us coming out and hitting our shots and going up early was a big key to us winning the game,” Harper said according to Rutgers Athletics Communications.

“All credit to my teammates, they found me for open shots. I got a feel for the game and so I just kept putting them up."