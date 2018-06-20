Early Wednesday morning, Rutgers football landed a commitment from in-state offensive lineman CJ Hanson out of St. John Vianney High School.

Hanson is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle prospect who held offers from schools in various conferences such as the AAC, ACC, Big Ten, and much more.

The Knight Report spoke with Hanson after his decision to talk about the commitment and his plans going forward.

“I decided to commit to Rutgers because it’s close to home,” Hanson told TKR. “I get the chance to play for my home state and a chance to play in front of my family every game.”

Hanson, who has a strong relationship with his future position coach, said that was a main factor in his decision to commit to Rutgers.

“I definitely talk with coach Blazek the most,” Hanson said. “We are very close to one another. When we talk it’s mostly about more then just footbal. When we do talk about football, he tells me he doesn’t have a set position for me just yet because he thinks I can play anywhere on the line.”

A couple years back, coach Blazek actually convinced Hanson, who also is a lacrosse goalie, to play football and it seems to have paid off.

“He convinced me to play football freshman year back when he was recruiting (Jamaal) Beatty and (Micah) Clark,” mentioned Hanson. “He saw me in the weight room and he said I should play football, he said he thought I would have a real big future in the sport.. Ended up playing and it was real cool to have him recruit me to play for him in college after all that.”