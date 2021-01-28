Since the start of the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, the NCAA has shut down all in-person recruiting activity, with an ongoing dead period that started in March of last year and is currently slated to run through at least April 15 of this year. A dead period means that there is no in-person contact allowed whatsoever between prospective student athletes and college coaches, inclusive of official visits, unofficial visits, in-person evaluations by coaches, and visits by coaches to a prospect’s school or home, among a few other elements. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

Schools and prospects have had to adapt with that in place, resulting in the new “virtual visit” being done over video conferencing software, as well as more frequent texting, messaging, and calling, which are allowed 365 days per year. In some cases, prospects have even made visits to colleges to see campuses and meet up with fellow recruits, but have not been able to see coaches or have arranged player hosts by the school. But what has seemed like a never-ending ban on visits may indeed have an end coming soon. There’s now light at the end of the tunnel, with Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reporting on Wednesday that the NCAA may end the dead period on April 15 and move into a regulated quiet period on April 16.

We should see an update soon on the end of the NCAA's recruiting dead period, which is slated through Apr 15. A note sent to administrators obtained by @YahooSports indicates a recommendation for a quiet period -- "depending on medical guidance"-- in all sports Apr. 16-June 30 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 27, 2021