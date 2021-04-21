With Brendon White gone to the NFL, there is an opening at one of the two starting safety spots opposite Christian Izien.

Izien had seven takeaways in the last three games, including a one-handed interception end zone in the finale against Nebraska. Naijee Jones played well when he was called upon and so did Lawrence Stevens, but the rest of the depth is unproven and inexperienced.

In turn, position changes could be coming this spring. Throughout the offseason, it was speculated that Avery Young would be moved to safety, though that didn’t happen, at least yet. Rutgers now as Patrice Rene, a transfer from North Carolina, at cornerback alongside returning senior Tre Avery and freshman Max Melton.

