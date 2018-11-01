There were a couple things Rutgers wrestling fans could assume they would see when they attended a Rutgers wrestling match: the RAC would be close to, if not, at capacity crowd; Coach Scott Goodale would be in a sweater vest; and, unfortunately, Nick Gravina would probably be dealing with his nagging shoulder injury.

It became so familiar, that it was almost all Gravina knew at this point, in his sixth and final season.

“I didn’t realize how much pain I was in until I had the surgery”, Gravina said regarding his third shoulder surgery of his career. “I wasn’t in pain anymore, and thought to myself ‘oh, this is what it’s like to be pain-free’."

Gravina had surgery in mid-May to repair a torn labrum, and he is expected to miss some time in the first half of the season. Head coach, Scott Goodale, said that Gravina may not return until the second semester, at the Rutgers wrestling media day. However, that timetable and recovery plan is expected to have the sixth-year senior at full strength for the post season.

“The goal is to be 100% for March. It feels better than it ever has, and I feel good mentally”, Gravina mentioned when asked about his timetable for a return, “I do not have a set date for when I want to come back, I just want to be 100%."