Gravina stays positive for final year, despite injury
There were a couple things Rutgers wrestling fans could assume they would see when they attended a Rutgers wrestling match: the RAC would be close to, if not, at capacity crowd; Coach Scott Goodale would be in a sweater vest; and, unfortunately, Nick Gravina would probably be dealing with his nagging shoulder injury.
It became so familiar, that it was almost all Gravina knew at this point, in his sixth and final season.
“I didn’t realize how much pain I was in until I had the surgery”, Gravina said regarding his third shoulder surgery of his career. “I wasn’t in pain anymore, and thought to myself ‘oh, this is what it’s like to be pain-free’."
Gravina had surgery in mid-May to repair a torn labrum, and he is expected to miss some time in the first half of the season. Head coach, Scott Goodale, said that Gravina may not return until the second semester, at the Rutgers wrestling media day. However, that timetable and recovery plan is expected to have the sixth-year senior at full strength for the post season.
“The goal is to be 100% for March. It feels better than it ever has, and I feel good mentally”, Gravina mentioned when asked about his timetable for a return, “I do not have a set date for when I want to come back, I just want to be 100%."
The 184-pound Scarlet Knight has been training daily, in preparation for when he has the green light to compete again. His regiment currently consists of strength and conditioning training mixed in with daily physically therapy sessions. Though he is not yet cleared for contact drills, Gravina has been doing footwork and shadow wrestling on the mat.
Although Gravina will be getting a late start on his last run to the NCAA podium, he is confident in both himself and his team. Gravina, as a captain of the program, has set lofty goals and expects to realizet hem.
“My goal is to get top three (at the NCAA tournament)”, Gravina said about his expectations for his finals year.
“I’ve beaten so many ‘top 10’ kids over the last several seasons. I know I should be there," said a visibly frustrated Gravina. “I just need to put it all together for one tournament, and I’ll do it."
As for his team, Gravina will hold them to a high standard as well. Despite some question marks sprinkled throughout the lineup, the Scarlet Knight captain believes that him and his teammates create a top 10 team in the country.
“We know we have a top 10 team - we were right there last year." The Scarlet Knights had a program best 11th place finish. With Gravina, NCAA 125-pound runner up, Nick Suriano, and the return of Anthony Ashnault, anything other than top 10 will be unacceptable to this team.
“We can break the top 5, that’s my goal”, said Gravina of his team expectations. “We have something we need to figure out (throughout the lineup), but once we have that figured out, we just need to believe in ourselves”.