Grading the Rutgers Wrestling lineup so far this season
Grading the current Rutgers wrestling lineup
The 2019-20 season is well underway, as things are about to pick up this month. Rutgers will begin to move towards their Big Ten duals, and the Southern Scuffle in December.
With a number of duals and a couple of tournaments down, Rutgers has begun to figure out their starting lineup. Most of which, the Rutgers faithful has yet to see.
A mixture of youth and experience has balanced out the roster from top to bottom. Some former starters, such as Mike Van Brill and Jordan Pagano, have found their way back to the lineup, providing valuable leadership. Where as the talented Sammy Alvarez and Jojo Aragona have proven to be impact newcomers.
Now that Coach Goodale has most of his lineup finalized (for now), TKR has chosen to take a (possibly too early) dive into each weight class. TKR has analyzed each weight, grading each starter based on what we’ve seen in this fairly new season.
