Grad Transfer DL Barrow talks Rutgers, relationship with Panagos
Earlier today the Rutgers Football team added its first graduate transfer of the Greg Schiano era when former Ohio State and UCF defensive lineman Malik Barrow announced his decision via social med...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news