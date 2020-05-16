There’s no guarantee that the Rutgers football offense will see improvement in 2020 -- or whenever the next season will be, but, at the very least, it will look different.

Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, who came aboard in January, will implement an up-tempo, no-huddle spread offense that’s exciting out of the shotgun.

“(It’ll) hopefully (be) a good one. My last couple years we've had really great success so I'm looking forward to continuing that,” Gleeson said on a video chat Tuesday. “We want to be fast. That sounds like a coach platitude but to me it's a little deeper than that. We want to be a fast no huddle offense. If you can envision the best press basketball team that you guys have ever watched, that's kind of how we want to do our business. So, we'll be operating primarily out of shotgun, but you'll see an aggressiveness and the way that our guys line up and address the next snap that should be different. It should be something like wow, these guys are going at a pretty good clip. We want to snap the ball around every 15 seconds. It's kind of our timestamp for no huddle football. So the no huddle operation is the first layer of fast.”

In order to make the offense work efficiently, Gleeson and the entire Rutgers staff will need fast, well-conditioned players who can make opposing defenses work.

“We literally want fast people,” he said. “So you guys have covered a ton of sports. Our playing surface is enormous. We have 110 yards of vertical space at most and we have 53-and-a-third yards of width. Basketball, they have fast people, but they don't have that much space, so if we can get some guys that move from point A to point B we will be in great shape.”

Gleeson also wants smart players who have the ability to adjust and be quick thinkers.

“And then the last thing that I say is if you take Usain Bolt and you put them on a football field, even though he's a fast person, he's not going to play very fast. I feel like being at Rutgers under coach (Greg) Schiano, we've always been on the cutting edge of how to teach human beings. So he's studied the brain extensively, he understands how we're going to coach in sound bites not sentences, and I really want to teach the game of football that in such a manner that we win the battle of fast thinking. So we want to be fast no huddle, we want fast people, and we want to be fast thinkers. Those are the layers of fast.”

In addition to wanting to play fast and get out in the open space, the players still have to be tough and physical.

“I got in trouble last year saying East Coast physicality and in the middle of the country they didn't really take kindly to that phrase, but we definitely want to be a physical football team. Every guy that comes to practice and visits will see us tackling. They'll see the way that our guys block in the perimeter,” Gleeson said. “They'll see the way that we finish the ball on the back end. The old adage is the guys that don't fumble are usually ones that finish their runs the best. So, their guys should be going backwards and our guys should be going forward on our tape consistently. That kind of makes up fast and physical.”

As always, the players will not only have to be and play fast and physical, but they have to be able to hang on to the ball and not turn it over.

“The third pillar is the ball. I know you guys like statistics like I do, but in the Big Ten in the last four years, if you don't turn it over, you win 71 percent of the time,” Gleeson said. “If you turn it over once you win 57 percent of the time. So we've got to address the fact that the ball is the program. And we know it's directly tied to winning percentage. So if we're fast, we're physical, you take care of the ball, we're gonna be a Sean Gleeson offense. But more importantly we're gonna be a Rutgers offense.”