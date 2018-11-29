“I’m excited to be visiting Rutgers for an official visit this weekend,” Darkwa told TKR. “Honestly I want to see the real Rutgers. I want to the see atmosphere there and the life of the students there. I don’t want to see anything sugarcoated.”

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman will visit campus this weekend and is excited about the possibility of playing big time football in the United States.

As the Rutgers football team looks to fill out the class of 2019, they are still in heavy pursuit of defensive lineman. They have turned their attention to the International level earlier this week as they invited German defensive tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa to campus for an official visit.

Two specific assistant coaches in particular have been put in charge of recruiting the German defensive lineman.

“I’ve been talking a lot with coaches Omar Hales and Corey Brown,” Darkwa said. “They both are really friendly and straight forward. They tell me what they see in me and what kind of player I can become.”

Along with Rutgers, Darkwa is also hearing a lot from Coastal Carolina and Towson. It’s possible that the Scarlet Knights might offer Darkwa a scholarship while on his trip to New Jersey.

“It would mean a lot to me if Rutgers offered,” Nwanko said. “Every offer I get means a lot to me especially because it is so difficult for foreigners to get an offer.”

Darkwa is relatively new to the sport of football as he only started playing a couple of years ago. He originally started playing after watching one, very popular American football movie.

“I think like 7 years ago, I watched the movie "The Longest Yard" and wanted to play,” he said. “At the time my mother wasn’t that excited about the idea of me playing football. So back in 2015 I just went to one of the local teams practices and here I am.”