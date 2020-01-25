PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The Rutgers men’s basketball team shook off a mid-week loss and defeated Nebraska on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at the RAC, 75-72.

Geo Baker made two 3-pointers in the final three minutes, including one with 1.2 seconds left on a stepback, to down the Cornuskers.

"Guys trust me in that spot and I trust myself," Baker told TKR. "I like taking that shot. It's something I like to do whether I miss it or make it. I'm going to keep taking them."

"It's easy for me at the end of games," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell added. "First of all, I'm most proud that we had four or five stops in a row to get us to that point. Without our defense it would've never been that. Feel real comfortable obviously with Geo. He made two shots tonight -- two huge ones. Big rebound, Akwasi (Yeboah) made some big shots before that. Everyone kinda made some huge plays for us. It takes a whole team in order to win, but Geo certainly down the stretch was huge."

It is the first time Rutgers (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) has swept a home-and-home with a Big Ten foe.

The Scarlet Knights, who are now 14-0 at in Piscataway, overcame a slow start in which it made just 1-of-10 shots and a sluggish middle of the second half.

Montez Mathis and Yeboah each notched a layup-and-one and Yeboah drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 11-11. Mathis electrified the crowd with a one-handed slam dunk in transition after a steal.

After another lull that saw Nebraska (7-13, 2-7) go on an 8-0 run to make it 31-30 Cornhuskers, the Scarlet Knights responded scoring six of the half’s final eight points, including four by energy bunny Jacob Young, to lead 38-33 at the break.

Much like the last time these two teams met, a big burst by Rutgers opened up the game.

Rutgers used a 13-2 run at the beginning of the second half to take a 51-38 lead, prompting a timeout by Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights shot 83 percent in the first four minutes, making 5-of-6 buckets from the floor and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Moments later, Myles Johnson put forth a sequence of trips down the court to remember on both sides of the ball. Johnson recorded a block and ran hard the other way to grab an offensive rebound and a two-handed flush. Then, Johnson played strong defense once again finished on the other end with a layup while getting hacked to give Rutgers its biggest advantage of the afternoon at 14.

"He altered and blocked a ton (of shots), we needed every one," Pikiell said. "The last time we played them, Myles was terrific. I had him in my office yesterday, (I) told him it's not gonna be like that today. They surrounded him. They made their adjustments to him, but he still figured out a way to really help us on the defensive end, getting some timely rebounds and put-backs and all the things that he does. He's an important guy and (had) a couple of assists, too. He continues to grow and that's an important part of our development as a program."

Nebraska, however, never let up, as it took a 75-62 lead with 7:49 to go thanks to a 18-2 surge of its own. Rutgers couldn’t buy a bucket as it was held scoreless for almost four minutes of game time.

Yeboah got Rutgers back it in with a key 3-pointer, but Cam Mack swished a triple back the other way. Johnson would a free throw to the deficit down to four, but, again, Mack made a jumper as Nebraska went ahead again by six.

Baker, who had been 0-for-5 up to that point, drilled a clutch trey from the right wing. Yeboah then again made another 3-pointer to tie the game up at 72-72.

After back-to-back turnovers and a missed 3-pointer by Nebraska, Caleb McConnell came down with a big rebound. Baker would then misfire on a jumper, but Yeboah corralled an offensive board.

With the clock running down, Baker hit one of his vaunted big shots as he connected on a step-back 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to give Rutgers the victory. The Scarlet Knights ended the game on a 9-0 run.

"I like winning. We found a way to win down the stretch. After the Iowa game coach Pikiell brought me into office and said I wasn't very good out there on the floor. That's the type of relationship we have where he can tell me that and get better from it."

For the game, Rutgers out-rebounded Nebraska 42-35, and tallied 17 second-chance points, seven blocks, and shot 45 percent from the field.

Yeboah scored a game-high 20 points with seven rebounds, McConnell had 12 points, Mathis ended up with 10, and Johnson scored nine points to go along with his 11 rebounds.

Mack guided Nebraska with 19 points while Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 17.

Rutgers is back at it on Tuesday night at home against Purdue at 8:00 p.m. on BTN.

"...We're onto one of our toughest games against Purdue," Pikiell said, "so there's no break in the action here."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.