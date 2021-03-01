SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

In the final week of the regular season, a Rutgers player was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time since the program joined the league back in 2014.

Geo Baker earned the Big Ten honor on Monday after a Senior Night performance that helped the Scarlet Knights secure a 74-63 win over Indiana. Baker finished with 20 points and 10 assists -- both season highs -- and also recorded five rebounds, two steals and a block in the win.

"He was locked in," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said of Baker. "When he's locked in, he could do those kinds of things, and it was a great Senior Night for a guy who's meant a lot to us and has done a lot."

Against Indiana, Baker nailed six 3-pointers and, per the Big Ten Conference, became the first college player to record at least six treys and 10 assists in the same game. Additionally, Baker's double-double was his second of his career at Rutgers, with the first occurring in 2017.

The Derry, New Hampshire, native is closing in on being a part of the Rutgers top 20 all-time scorers list. He moved past Kevin Black for the 21st spot against Indiana. Baker also is closing in on the Rutgers' top five all-time assists list, surpassing Mike Coburn for sixth place against the Hoosiers.

Baker and the Scarlet Knights (13-9, 9-9 Big Ten) will face Nebraska tonight in Lincoln, Nebraska. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights close the regular season on the road against Minnesota.