Geo Baker delivers the goods for Rutgers against Wisconsin
Vintage Geo Baker was back on display Wednesday night at the RAC in the Rutgers men’s basketball team’s 72-65 victory over Wisconsin.Baker scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting (2-for-6 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news