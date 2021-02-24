SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

"We got back to having fun today. The best part about it is that we faced adversity early in the game, but no one held their head and we stuck to the game plan. And all we thought about was winning the game together."

"We still have more games left, but I'll stick to that promise," Baker said.

And Wednesday night, the Scarlet Knights were down early and by a lot -- 15 to be exact in the first half. But Baker made sure he could see his mom for the first time since last June as he netted a team-high-tying 20 points with 10 assists for a double-double as Rutgers defeated Indiana, 74-63, in front of a few family members in Piscataway. It was Baker's second double-double of his career and he also grabbed four rebounds.

Those were bold words as Rutgers' chances at making the Big Dance was slipping after two losses in a row and three in the last four games.

Geo Baker's mom, Irene, couldn't make it to the RAC for her son's Senior Night on such a short notice as Rutgers was set to play Indiana, and so he told her to make plans and go to the NCAA Tournament and the Big Ten Tournament in March.

Baker broke an Indiana 8-0 run with a 3-pointer at the 7:58 mark in the first half. It was Rutgers' first field goal in seven minutes. He proceeded to hit three more in the half and six for the game. He also tossed up his share of alley-oops to redshirt junior Myles Johnson, who was also honored before the game.

"Geo was locked in. When he's locked in, he can do things that. It was a great senior night for a guy who has meant a lot for us," head coach Steve Pikiell said.

"When the lights come on, he shows up," Nick Brooks said.

Added Luke Nathan: "He's Geo Baker the 'The big-shot maker'. It's what he does."

Johnson finished with a double-double as well with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks. Jacob Young also scored 10 points with seven assists.

"The job that he does defensively, he and Jacob Young are the two better defenders in the country. Myles is the anchor," Pikiell said. "Every night he has to go up and down the court with elite post players and he does his job. He's improved. He did a good job of finishing and he probably altered a few more than he blocked. Happy he can be rewarded."

The Scarlet Knights went on a 27-8 run in the latter portion of the first half and a 62-27 combined in both frames after Indiana hit a bank 3-pointer that could have sunk the life out of the home squad.

Ron Harper Jr. came alive and netted 18 points including four 3-pointers. Cliff Omoryi and Montez Mathis each chipped in with five points while Paul Mulcahy had four.

"Pleased that he kept grinding and his teammates got him the ball when he got going," Pikiell said. "He certainly had it going today."

Harper Jr. was named a finalist for the Julius Irving Award, and Baker was glad he got to break out of his long slump.

"He's been great. He's been in the gym more than anyone," Baker said. "Basketball can be a mental game and he's in a good place right now."

Mulcahy notched a key steal and a bucket with no time left before halftime.

"That was a huge play for us with momentum going into the locker room," Pikiell said.

Rutgers trotted out a starting lineup of Baker, Young, Harper Jr., Mamadou Doucoure, and Johnson, four whom went through with the senior festivities.

Rutgers outscored Indiana in the paint, 36-24 despite being out-rebounded by one. The Scarlet Knights tallied 10 blocks and totaled 22 assists on 30 made shots. Rutgers was 30-of-61 (49%) from the floor.

It was a senior night to remember as the players had parents in the stands.

"Having my parents was a special moment," Nathan said.

"It was a great. I haven't seen my parents since August," Young sad. "They brought the energy."

Forget the bubble, with nine wins in the Big Ten Conference and now 13 overall, the Scarlet Knights should make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. But the job isn't finished as they have road games at Nebraska and Minnesota to finish out the regular season before the Big Ten Tournament.

"We're focused one game at a time," Baker said. "There's more to be done."

