"Obviously since it's the first day it's exciting and everybody's excited to be back playing football," Wimsatt said. "It really gives you some confidence going into the season. Every day we still gotta work, get better, and get everything out of every day we can."

With training camp officially underway, Gavin Wimsatt discussed what it is like entering his third season with Rutgers and being named the starting quarterback ahead of the team's season-opener against Northwestern on Sept. 3.

Wimsatt also talked about what it was like getting the news he would be the starter and how his teammates responded.

"We sat down and talked about it," he said. "My teammates were very supportive and I know they have my back. It made it a lot better for me going into training camp."

Despite being named the starter heading into training camp, it has been anything but smooth sailing for Wimsatt since arriving in Piscataway considering he finished last season completing 65 passes for 757 yards and five touchdowns. However, the Scarlet Knights hope this season will mark a new beginning as they welcome in new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

"He's a great coach and I'm just learning from him every day," Wimsatt said. "He teaches me a lot, keeps it simple, and really gets a lot out of you. I'm being decisive, confident, and trusting what I see and just really being intentional with everything I do and every rep I get."

He also discussed the changes Ciarrocca has helped him develop and how they will make him a better quarterback this upcoming season.

"We've worked on plenty of stuff," he said. "Just really staying more compact and not getting too wide with my base or feet. Just being consistent because I used to get really wide with my feet, especially when I'm moving around in the pocket, and that gets really inconsistent and the ball goes up and down."

Now entering his junior season, Wimsatt feels more of a sense of confidence he had not felt in years prior and believes that will serve him well on game days.

"I would say I'm much more confident, especially with what I see and am doing on the field," he said. "That's thanks to my coaches and teammates because not only do my coaches teach me, but my teammates keep me accountable as well."

In addition, the Scarlet Knights welcome a pair of receivers who will look to turn around an offense that struggled mightily last season, JaQuae Jackson and Naseim Brantley.

"They're both older guys and are great to have on the field because it makes my job a lot easier," Wimsatt said. "Our whole wide receiver and tight ends room has improved a lot over the summer so I'm excited to see what those two groups have."