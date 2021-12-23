 TheKnightReport - GATOR21 PROMO -- Get Premium for FREE until Spring!!
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-23 16:27:36 -0600') }} other sports Edit

GATOR21 PROMO -- Get Premium for FREE until Spring!!

The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.Net

For the first time since 2014, Rutgers Football is headed to a bowl game and TheKnightReport.net has you covered on everything you need to know about the Scarlet Knights all the way up until kickoff!

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE UNTIL SPRING (3/20) -- CLICK HERE

Click here to access promo
Click here to access promo

Join us today and get free access until March 20th, 2021!!!

Are you new to our site? If so, start here to enroll in the promotion.

Already a registered user? Start here!

Use the promotional code: GATOR21

IMPORTANT DETAILS.....

- Offer is for new annual subscriptions only

- The promo code offer is a LIMITED TIME OFFER.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}