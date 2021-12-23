GATOR21 PROMO -- Get Premium for FREE until Spring!!
For the first time since 2014, Rutgers Football is headed to a bowl game and TheKnightReport.net has you covered on everything you need to know about the Scarlet Knights all the way up until kickoff!
Join us today and get free access until March 20th, 2021!!!
Are you new to our site? If so, start here to enroll in the promotion.
Already a registered user? Start here!
Use the promotional code: GATOR21
IMPORTANT DETAILS.....
- Offer is for new annual subscriptions only
- The promo code offer is a LIMITED TIME OFFER.
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board