Freshman Jaden Jones came on board to the Rutgers men's basketball team in January last season in the middle of a pandemic.

Jones saw brief action in four games, playing 11 total minutes. He made a 3-pointer against Nebraska in March, grabbed one rebound, and dished out three assists. Getting his redshirt back due to the blanket waiver by the NCAA, a full year is on tap.

"It was good coming in to see all the guys playing. It was a good experience for me to see how fast they played," Jones said. "It was very important. Just practicing very hard, watching what the guys do, I feel like it's helped me this year and it's translating. I feel like it helped me a lot."

