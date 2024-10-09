Advertisement
Published Oct 9, 2024
Full Printable 2024-25 Rutgers Women's Basketball TV Schedule with times
Alec Crouthamel  •  TheKnightReport
The 2024-25 Rutgers Women's Basketball schedule has officially been announced today and below you can see every game, location and what day the Scarlet Knights play on below.

CLICK HERE to download the printable copy or check out the sheet for the full schedule embedded below.

