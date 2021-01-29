In sports, it’s important to have a short memory and just move on to the next play if something bad happens, but Geo Baker and Myles Johnson didn’t forget how poorly they and their teammates played earlier this month against Michigan State. A little over three weeks after Rutgers lost to the Spartans, the Scarlet Knights flipped the script and dominated them on the RAC on Thursday night with a 67-37 win. The win marked the first time Rutgers (9-6, 5-6 Big Ten) defeated Michigan State (8-5, 2-5) in program history. “We had a tough loss there, and we had that in the back of our mind,” Johnson said. “We're the team that broke history and happy we got the ‘W’ that way. We all played hard and everybody came into their part. It was a good team win.” SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

On Jan. 5, Rutgers was outrebounded 45-25, shot just 30.5% from the floor and 35.3% from the free-throw line in its 68-45 loss in East Lansing. That day, the Spartans shot 47% including 43% on 3-pointers and 84% from the foul line and that was with 18 turnovers. This time out, Rutgers shot 43%, went 10-of-12 from the free-throw line, outrebounded Michigan State 42-33, and held it to 28.6% shooting. “It's great,” Baker said. “We've never beaten Michigan State so we definitely wanted to come out and just make a statement, and we didn't forget how we lost to them earlier this year too, so just wanted to bounce back and just get a good win and we're just happy that we did.” During its five game losing streak and stretch of six losses in seven games, Rutgers’ defense wasn’t up to par. But it was against the Spartans as they held them to 37 points, which is the least amount Rutgers has given up against a Big Ten foe since joining the conference in 2014-15. The 30-point margin of victory was also the most in Big Ten play and it is the fewest points the Scarlet Knights surrendered since allowing only 30 against St. Bonaventure in the EEA in 1982. It’s fitting that Rutgers wore jerseys from the 1982-83 season. “Defense was a huge part of this one today and that's who we are,” said Johnson, who had five blocks to go along with his 13 points and 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season. “I feel like we kind of lost that a little bit during the season and we're just getting back to it these past two games and we all just have that mindset of we're gonna play defense and you're not going to score. Defense is our main focus and today was just a great showing of what we're capable of doing from that end of the floor.”