Freshmen struggle as Rutgers falls to Wisconsin for first home loss

For all that has gone wrong for Rutgers Basketball over the recent weeks, the one strength they still had was winning at Jersey Mike's Arena.

That is, until Wisconsin and its red-hot shooting stroke came to town.

The Badgers (12-3, 2-2) battled through some offensive struggles late in the game but rode a torrid scoring pace late in the first half for a 75-63 victory over the Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3), as an opponent won on the C. Vivian Stringer Court for the first time.

Tyson Acuff had his best game as a Scarlet Knight in the loss, scoring a team-high 17 points and hitting three triples, with Dylan Harper limited.

Rutgers was unable to get much production from its two star freshman, as Ace Bailey fouled out after a 9-point. seven-rebound performance where he shot 3-for-16 from the floor. Harper did not play the last 16 minutes of the game after appearing to be physically off after recovering from an illness that caused him to miss Thursday's loss to Indiana.