“He’s as good of a shooter as we have,” Pikiell said. “He’s 6-9 and he's long. His wingspan is 7-2. Excited about him. I’m always nervous about a freshman that didn’t have a summer here. He just got here not too long ago. He’s probably five-six into it. He’s been really productive, he’s coachable, he’s a good passer, and he shoots the ball with a real confidence. He can get his own shot off and he reminds me of Akwasi Yeboah. He kind of plays like that and shoots the ball with confidence but with way more length. Still has to learn how to play college defense, but offensively, he’s a good player.”

After pushing through some adversity early with adjusting to things at the college level, Chol has flashed on the court with his offensive game. However, he did not practice when TKR saw the Scarlet Knights this past Friday due to a tweaked ankle per head coach Steve Pikiell.

Chol took an official visit in July and announced his commitment on the 29th of that month. The Buffalo, N.Y. native would go on to forgo his final year at Minnesota Prep Academy to enroll early at Rutgers in mid-August.

In another recent one-on-one interview with TKR, Pikiell mentioned that Chol had been lighting it up from deep.

“You know we stat everything in practice and he’s shooting 57% from 3-point land,” the coach said. “He’s an outstanding shooter. He's as long as can be at 6-foot-9 and he’s really come along quickly. He’s only been here a couple of weeks since we didn’t have him this summer. Just really thankful that we have him. He’s a good worker and he’s coachable. He gives us a dimension too, he can really shoot the basketball. We added some really good shooters so I’m really excited about that. Derek (Simpson) can really shoot the ball too. We added some real ability to knock down threes this offseason.”

When the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward arrived on campus, time in the weight room was tough on him. He would be very sore afterwards. Conditioning was a process, too. But, he pushed through all of that and has settled in.

“It’s been a great experience so far,” Chol said. “I’ve had that wake up freshman call since I got here. When I lifted weights and with conditioning I was sore. The coaches were there to support me like coach (TJ) Thompson. We’re really close. I talked to him a lot about it. That’s how I worked through it.

“But I feel like I’ve settled in. I’m pretty good now. I’m used to it. Me and the coaches have a good relationship and we’re all on the same page. Whatever the coaches ask me to do, I'll do it.”

Like many freshmen, Chol said he has work to do on defense, and under Pikiell, you have to play defense if you want to see time on the court in games.

“I’m still growing defensively. I feel like once I get the lock on defense it’ll be key for me getting on the floor more,” Chol said. “That’s been the biggest adjustment I think. Everyone in college kind of knows their role and they do it really well. It’s hard to guard a lot of people. It really depends, but some days I guard Oskar (Palmquist), or Mawot (Mag), or Aundre (Hyatt). It’s really positionless here. I might guard Paul (Mulcahy) or Cam (Spencer) or Caleb (McConnell). I guard everyone basically.”

Right now though, Chol’s bread and butter is on offense, and Rutgers needs players to step up on that end of the floor.

“My shooting definitely. I can really shoot the ball off the dribble and catch and shoot,” Chol said. “My length, too. I’m long and athletic. I feel like I can disturb passing lanes and get weak side blocks and help the team rebound.”

Having a forward that can stretch the floor is key. It opens up the floor. Not only does Rutgers have a better chance at making buckets from the outside with Chol or fellow newcomer, transfer Cam Spencer, preseason All-Big Ten center Cliff Omoruyi could then have an easier time inside. Pick your poison.

“It can make a lot of impact because that’s another person you can’t help off of as much,” Chol said. “You have to stay with that man and not help others. That can space the floor for us and get better inside post touches from Cliff. If they double him, I can be open or somebody else will be open. Running and spacing the floor, it definitely helps.”

Chol was a late find by the Rutgers staff. He played three seasons of high school hoops at different schools. He was at the Health Sciences Charter School in Buffalo, Democracy Prep in Las Vegas, and then Minnesota Prep.

“What really sold me to come here was my relationships with the coaches and their trust,” Chol said. “They were straight up and honest with me. Other schools aren’t going to be as honest and realistic. They told me if I do my thing I can grow into certain roles. I feel like the coaches were honest with me and that’s what made me come here.”