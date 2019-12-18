Four-Star Transfer ATH Peyton Powell talks Rutgers commitment
Late Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Football landed a last minute surprise as former four-star athlete Peyton Powell signed his National Letter of Intent with the Scarlet Knights. Powell is a former ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news