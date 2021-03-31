Greg Schiano has Rutgers on the rise and the Scarlet Knights are having more and more success on the recruiting trail. Four-star Samuel Brown just announced his commitment to coach Schiano and the Rutgers program, their fourth four-star commitment in the 2022 class. The Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle standout had plenty of reasons to choose the Scarlet Knights.

"I felt like Rutgers was the best fit academically and athletically," Brown said. "I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and when I visited there I loved it. I took a lot of virtual tours as well.

"I have a great relationship with coach Fran Brown, and coach Auggie Hoffmann, and coach Schiano," he said. "With them it felt really genuine. They're good people. I feel like this coaching staff can help get me to the next level. They're going to help make me a better person and a better young man.

"I was there for a visit right before the pandemic last year," Brown said. "On the virtual visits I got tours of the school but I also got to visit the academic department. With the coaching staff, I learned about their offense and got a feel for what they're running.

"The offense they run is really similar to what I run in high school," he said. "I'm in the backfield a lot of the time but I can also go out and play receiver.

"This new staff with coach Schiano and what they're bringing to the table this year, you can see that they're rebuilding this program," said Brown. "I feel like the guys that have committed so far, we feel like that's what's going to happen again.

"I'm not a big recruiter because I want everybody I'm cool with to make the right decision for themselves but Gavin Wimsatt and I have a good relationship. We're good friends. Abdul Carter is my guy. He's one of my best friends."