Rutgers Football's hot streak on the recruiting trail continues today as they have landed a commitment from Four-Star in-state running back John Forster according to a post on his social media.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound all-purpose back plays at St. Joe's Regional High School up in Montvale, New Jersey and becomes the first prospect to commit to the Scarlet Knights from the school since Elijuwan Mack did as a member of the 2020 class.