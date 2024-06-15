Four-Star RB John Forster commits to Rutgers Football
Rutgers Football's hot streak on the recruiting trail continues today as they have landed a commitment from Four-Star in-state running back John Forster according to a post on his social media.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound all-purpose back plays at St. Joe's Regional High School up in Montvale, New Jersey and becomes the first prospect to commit to the Scarlet Knights from the school since Elijuwan Mack did as a member of the 2020 class.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
Forster is ranked as the fifth best player in the state of New Jersey according to Rivals, and has a good amount of Power Four offers from programs as he chose the Scarlet Knights over a top five of Illinois, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin, but also held offers from programs such Duke, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee and several others.
Forster is the eighth commit from New Jersey of the 2025 class for Rutgers, joining the like of WR Sah'nye Degraffenreidt (Atlantic City), WR Michael Thomas III (Sayreville), OL Chris Vigna (Glen Ridge), OL Jaelyne Matthews (Toms River), Jayden Elijah (Matawan) and DB Renick Dorilas (Union).
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board