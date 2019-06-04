News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star RB Jalen Berger discusses weekend trip to Rutgers

Ihr5cjrw7xnvgabuwjl9
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Along with the 500+ campers at Rutgers this past weekend, the Scarlet Knights also played host to some of the top local prospects who came solely just to watch and check out the campus.One of those...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}