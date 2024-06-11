Rutgers stays hot on the recruiting trail for the 2025 class, as the Scarlet Knights secured a commitment from four-star in-state offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews. Matthews announced his pledge at a ceremony at his high school, Toms River North, on Tuesday. The strong relationships he's built with head coach Greg Schiano and special assistant to the head coach Joe Susan played pivotal roles in his decision to choose Rutgers. "Definitely the relationship I've built with Coach Schiano since seventh or eighth grade helped make this decision," Matthews told Rivals about his commitment. "Coach Schiano, he's definitely like a father figure to me. Coach Susan, he started my recruitment in seventh or eighth grade year — he was the first one to offer me. Then sophomore, junior year, when I was going through some personal things, Coach Schiano jumped in and took over recruiting me. "(Schiano) told me, 'I got you.' And with the NIL stuff going on, you don't know if 'I got you' means, 'I got you with a million dollars,' or 'I got you just as a person.' And I was willing to to take the risk and I was like, I trust your 'I got you.' He explained to me on the official visit what he meant by 'I got you' and I was like, you know what, this is it — I want his 'I got you.' "He told me that he's never told a player 'I got you' (in that way before) and he's never had this (kind of) relationship with a player. I'm definitely excited to build the relationship even more with Coach Shiano and Coach Susan."

Matthews kept his decision close to the vest, ultimately choosing Rutgers over previously-announced finalists Georgia, Miami and Tennessee. He also believes offensive line coach Pat Flaherty — who is a two-time Super Bowl champion and has both longtime NFL and collegiate experience — is the right position coach to develop him. "Me and Coach Flaherty's relationship is amazing," Matthews said. "He's a great coach and he's a great person. He's a lot more on the serious side, which is a good thing as an offensive line coach. He's good as a recruiter, and he wants to win a national championship and he wants to teach everybody how to be an NFL offensive lineman. That's what I want to be around, and that's what all the other offensive linemen that have committed to Rutgers want to be around. So, I'm excited!" The desire to stay in his home state and be a "hometown hero" also was a big reason why Matthews wanted to play his college football in the Garden State. "I'm ready to play for the home state and be a hometown hero," Matthews said. "A lot of people weren't expecting this, but I'm ready to go out there and compete for not just a bowl game, but a national championship, and make Rutgers great again." Matthews took an official visit to Rutgers during the weekend of May 31 through June 2. This is the only official visit he has taken and he will not be taking any trips elsewhere after pledging to the Scarlet Knights. He was hosted on the trip by sophomore offensive lineman John Stone. Matthews had his prom on the Friday night of the official visit and missed the trip to New York City, which wasn't a huge deal to him as he lives close and can still visit any time. It was during the official visit that he knew he wanted to join Schiano and company at Rutgers. "We went to the beach, that was fun," Matthews said about the official visit. "We hung out with the team and the players, and that's definitely a part of the thing where I was like, 'Oh shoot, this is it, this is where I want to be.'"