Rutgers Football has added another Four-Star recruit to its 2025 recruiting class today, as Four-Star New Jersey linebacker Kamar Archie took to social media to announce his commitment today. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker becomes the third prospect from the Hun School to commit to the Scarlet Knights since Greg Schiano's return to the banks, joining TE Logan Blake and OL Jacob Allen.

Archie is ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the state of New Jersey according to Rivals this recruiting cycle and chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of 28 other offers, but had a final six list of programs featuring Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. This past season as a junior, Archie did a little bit of everything for his high school team playing running back, wide receiver and of course moving around a bit on defense. However he only play in four total games, but in those games he totaled 29 carries for 445 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on offense. On top of that, he also had 16 total tackles (9 solo) and one pass deflection on defense. The Ewing, New Jersey native is the 10th commit from New Jersey of the 2025 class for Rutgers, joining the like of RB John Forster (Saddle Brook), WR Sah'nye Degraffenreidt (Atlantic City), WR Michael Thomas III (Sayreville), OL Chris Vigna (Glen Ridge), OL Jaelyne Matthews (Toms River), OL Jayden Elijah (Matawan), LB DJ McClary (Jersey City) and DB Renick Dorilas (Union).

