Four-Star LB Kamar Archie commits to Rutgers Football

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Rutgers Football has added another Four-Star recruit to its 2025 recruiting class today, as Four-Star New Jersey linebacker Kamar Archie took to social media to announce his commitment today.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker becomes the third prospect from the Hun School to commit to the Scarlet Knights since Greg Schiano's return to the banks, joining TE Logan Blake and OL Jacob Allen.

Archie is ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the state of New Jersey according to Rivals this recruiting cycle and chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of 28 other offers, but had a final six list of programs featuring Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

This past season as a junior, Archie did a little bit of everything for his high school team playing running back, wide receiver and of course moving around a bit on defense. However he only play in four total games, but in those games he totaled 29 carries for 445 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on offense. On top of that, he also had 16 total tackles (9 solo) and one pass deflection on defense.

The Ewing, New Jersey native is the 10th commit from New Jersey of the 2025 class for Rutgers, joining the like of RB John Forster (Saddle Brook), WR Sah'nye Degraffenreidt (Atlantic City), WR Michael Thomas III (Sayreville), OL Chris Vigna (Glen Ridge), OL Jaelyne Matthews (Toms River), OL Jayden Elijah (Matawan), LB DJ McClary (Jersey City) and DB Renick Dorilas (Union).

RIVALS REACTION....

"Archie is a big physical linebacker with good downhill speed and impressive strength at the point of attack. He does a good job shedding blockers on his way to the ball carrier and gets the ball carrier to the ground. He has a pretty good wingspan for his position too, which can make it difficult for quarterbacks to throw in his direction. Don’t be surprised if Archie is used as a pass rusher in certain situations as well.." -- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman

Table Name
POS. NAME ST RR COMMIT DATE

QB

Sean Ashenfelder

FL

9/17/23

LB

Talibi Kaba

NJ

2/6/24

OL

Jayden Elijah

NJ

2/12/24

CB

Renick Dorilas

NJ

3/31/24

DT

Jyon Simon

FL

4/18/24

WR

Sah'Nye Degraffenreidt

NJ

4/26/24

WR

Steven Murray

NC

4/28/24

LB

Isaiah Deloatch

NC

5/3/24

DE

Raedyn Bruens

FL

6/1/24

CB

Michael Clayton

GA

6/1/24

DE

Miron Gurman

NY

6/1/24

DT

Braxton Kyle

GA

6/1/24

WR

Jourdin Houston

CT

6/2/24

WR

Vernon Allen III

MD

6/2/24

OL

Chris Vigna

NJ

6/2/24

OL

N-Kye Wynn

MI

6/2/24

DE

Chase Linton

GA

6/2/24

DE

Robbie Johnson Jr.

DE

6/3/24

S

Tariq Hayer

S

6/9/24

OL

Gerrick Gordon

FL

6/9/24

OL

Joshua Blackston

MD

6/10/24

WR

Michael Thomas III

NJ

6/11/24

OL

Jaelyne Matthews

NJ

6/11/24

RB

John Forster

NJ

6/15/24

CB

Kaylib Singleton

FL

6/16/24

CB

Jakarrion Kenan

SC

6/16/24

DE

Canaan Edwards

GA

6/17/24

LB

DJ McClary

NJ

6/23/24

LB

Kamar Archie

NJ

7/5/24

