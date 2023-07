Rutgers Basketball isn’t done adding scholarship players to this upcoming season’s roster, let alone future rosters, but that hasn’t stopped the staff from pursuing several top ranked 2025 targets.

One of their top targets currently in the class of 2025 is St. Raymond's High School (NY) guard Brandon Stores Jr., who is ranked a top 50 prospect in his class.

“Recruiting is going good," Stores Jr. told Rivals. "I don't have any visits right now, but should have some soon. Rutgers and Providence will be the first two."