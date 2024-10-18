Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks

Four-Star Friday is back with six players who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects. The national analyst team highlighted some recruits who were given a four-star rating just a little while back.

“Versatility is the name of the game for Cooney, who stars all over the field for Oswego High School in Illinois. His athleticism is on full display since he plays linebacker, tight end and some running back for his team. His future is on defense where he looks like the perfect fit for the Hawkeyes scheme. “Cooney is very active in the middle of the defense with an ability to drop into coverage to help out on tight ends. He’s a quick decision maker and gets downhill fast to make tackles in the box, too. The Illinois native is a long prospect too so he’s got the ability to shed blockers and give some pass rush help on the outside. He’s a thumper in the middle that will rack up tackles in Iowa City.” - Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst

"On track to be a four-year starter at center for two of South Florida's most prolific programs, he manned the position at Miami (Fla.) Norland in 2023 before a move to Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas for his sophomore campaign. Rivals has seen him excel at each program and his projected position, somewhat rare for college centers these days. "In the process, Dean has racked up nearly 20 scholarship offers including Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Auburn and many others along the way. Colleges see him as a technically-sound, higher-floor type of talent with legitimate leverage discipline, functional movement and power to move throughout the first or second levels. "Dean is very comfortable on the move, redirects well and anchors like few can at his age. Even against elite and/or national competition, the sophomore has looked like one of the most complete interior prospects in his class." - John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

“The first thing that stands out about Hill is his insane length. Without pads on, the 2027 defensive back from Inglewood, Calif., looks like an enigma because he's all of 6-foot-3 and he's listed at 172 pounds, but looks leaner because of his length and size. “What makes Hill special is that even at that size, he can play cornerback on an island, he can run with receivers on deep routes and he closes so well. With his long arms and long stride he's always able to get there and poke the ball away as well. Plus, Hill plays with a confidence and aggression that's rare for someone so young as he had 17 pass deflections as a freshman. He's only gotten better this season. “Many of the top SEC programs are already involved but Oregon is going to play a big factor in his recruitment and if USC offers then the Trojans would be one to watch as well." - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

“Kyle projects as a true interior nose tackle at 6-foot-3 and at least 320 pounds. Kyle fills out his uniform, he's broad chested and very athletic for his frame. Not only does he do the dirty work inside the trenches – occupying blockers, gaps and slowing down the interior run game – he's also able to generate a pass rush from the middle. Kyle is dangerous, stripping the football, and making plays after the fact. "For a man of his size he moves extremely well, following the football and can make plays out of position. We love his upside as an athletic interior defensive tackle that’s able to generate a pass rush and do a lot of work to slow down the running game.” - Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

“Melvin has been one of the most dangerous playmakers with the ball in his hand in the state of Texas this season. Most of his damage comes out of the backfield with 88 rushes for 672 yards and 12 touchdowns. Melvin has phenomenal contact balance and is an extremely tough tackle. He routinely makes explosive plays with a signature cutback and an ability to cut a run across the flow of a play across the field to find a lane. "The 6-foot, 170-pounder has clocked a 10.97 100-meter but looks to play even faster in the open field, often separating from defenders. He provides a real threat in the passing game as well with 244 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions this season.” - Marshall Levenson, national recruiting analyst