 Four-star DT Devan Houstan gives the latest on his recruitment
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-02 19:09:02 -0500') }} football

Four-star DT Devan Houstan gives the latest on his recruitment

Adam Friedman
National Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Four-star defensive tackle Devan Houstan is entering the home stretch of his recruitment. The Saint James (Md.) Saint James School star isn't going to release an official short list of schools he is considering but there are handful that seem to be a cut above the rest. Houstan gives the latest on where he stands in the video above.

