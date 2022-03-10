Four-Star DB Jackson talks recent Rutgers Football offer
In the midst of many 2023 offers for the Scarlet Knights in February was one dished out to a 2024 Rivals four-star prospect in Dillard (FL) defensive back Antione Jackson.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder is the teammate of 2023 running back Chris Johnson Jr., who the Rutgers brass offered and then was slated to host in January before a snowstorm wiped it out.
Jackson spoke with The Knight Report about the meaning of his conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and what the opportunity means coming from him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news