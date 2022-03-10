Four-Star DB Jackson talks recent Rutgers Football offer

In the midst of many 2023 offers for the Scarlet Knights in February was one dished out to a 2024 Rivals four-star prospect in Dillard (FL) defensive back Antione Jackson.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder is the teammate of 2023 running back Chris Johnson Jr., who the Rutgers brass offered and then was slated to host in January before a snowstorm wiped it out.

Jackson spoke with The Knight Report about the meaning of his conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and what the opportunity means coming from him.