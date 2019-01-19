TheKnightReport.Net

Former UCLA tight end Matt Alaimo to transfer back home to Rutgers
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program received some good news today as former UCLA tight end Matt Alaimo announced his intentions to transfer to Rutgers.
A member of the Class of 2018, Alaimo was granted his release from UCLA this offseason. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect didn’t see any playing time at the tight end position this past season as he was redshirted.
During his recruitment Alaimo earned 25 total scholarship offers, but in the end he chose the Bruins over the Scarlet Knights and many others in January of 2018.
In the past most transfers would usually have to sit out a year, but according to sources there is a good chance that Alaimo will be eligible immediately. Upon being declared eligible he should contribute, if not even start early on in his Scarlet Knights career.
RIVALS NATIONAL ANALYSIS TAKE....
“Alaimo is a big pass catching, flex type tight end. He will be able to make some big plays against linebackers and against safeties. He also presents some mismatch problems with both size and speed. He’s not a guy that you put on the end line, but he is somebody who will create first downs and be a problem in the middle of the field for defenses.” - Rivals Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman