With the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France just over a month away, the women's basketball rosters have been released, including the dynastic Team USA. Featured among them is former Rutgers Women's Basketball star Kahleah Copper, making her Olympic debut for Team USA. Though there has been plenty of discussion regarding Team USA and the omission of Caitlin Clark, Copper's addition to the roster is without question as she has ascended to one of the top-performing players in the WNBA. "We are so excited for Kahleah and realize what an amazing accomplishment this is," Scarlet Knights head coach Coquese Washington said in a release. "Rutgers alums have always been impactful in the sport of women's basketball and Kahleah is making sure this influence continues for many years to come."

After an offseason trade from the Chicago Sky to the Phoenix Mercury, Copper has burst onto the scene ranking third in the WNBA with 24 points per game - a six-point jump from her previous career high in 2023 - as well as 4.5 rebounds, two assists, and a steal per game. Copper spent seven seasons in the Windy City, growing her role year-by-year culminating in a WNBA Championship and Finals MVP in 2021. She was dealt to Phoenix in a blockbuster deal and has fit seamlessly in The Valley. Though this is her first Olympic Games, Copper does have experience on the international stage for Team USA. She helped the United States go undefeated and win gold in the 2022 FIBA World Cup, where she averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in eight games. Arella Guirantes, another former Scarlet Knight, led the entire tournament in points per game. Copper has also starred playing overseas, as in the 2021-22 season - immediately following her Finals MVP performance with the Sky - she led Perfumerías Avenida Baloncesto to a Spanish League championship while winning league MVP honors. She also represented Cukurova Basketbol Mersin in Turkey over the offseason, averaging 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in five contests. The Scarlet Knights' third all-time leading scorer also gave back to her alma mater during the 2023-24 season, as she joined Washington and the team's coaching staff as the Director of Athletic Culture & Professional Development.

The Mercury released video on social media of Copper meeting with USA Women's National Team Director Brianna Weiss, showcasing her live reaction of being invited to the national team. Phoenix features three Olympians as Copper joins Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi on Team USA.

