Former Rutgers G Jaden Jones has NBA workout with Charlotte Hornets
It’s been a crazy offseason for former Rutgers Basketball guard Jaden Jones as he’s been spending every waking minute down in Atlanta, Georgia working out at the Overtime Elite Academy.
During that time both scouts and NBA front office personnel have been stopping in to watch Jones and other potential NBA prospects. Most notably two NBA General Managers, one from the Eastern Conference and one from the Western Conference, came to watch Jones and came away very impressed.
A third team, the Charlotte Hornets invited the former top 100 ranked recruit from the class of 2021 to a personal workout today that is currently in progress.
Along with Jones, Rutgers also saw Ron Harper Jr. and Caleb McConnell declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Neither has been confirmed with an NBA workout yet this offseason, but Harper Jr. was recently invited the 2022 NBA Combine.
This is an interesting scenario and not one you see every day. Jones didn’t do much at all this past season, however he is getting NBA workouts. In the eight games that he appeared in at the beginning of the season, Jones averaged 6.3ppg and even saw that number jump to 9ppg in his three lone starts on the year.
Although he didn’t play much at Rutgers, Jones has shown a ton of potential in practices and workouts from recruiting analysts prior to his time on the banks and even drew a rave review from national writer Jon Rothstein prior to this past season.
“Palpable Buzz in Piscataway regarding Jaden Jones. 6-8 forward can really score. Expecting 8-10 PPG as a freshman --- he's that good.” — CBS College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein
Now if Jones can impress in NBA workouts, does he have a chance at being picked up by an NBA team as a draft pick or free agent? Only time will tell.
