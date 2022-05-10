Former Rutgers G Jaden Jones has NBA workout with Charlotte Hornets

It’s been a crazy offseason for former Rutgers Basketball guard Jaden Jones as he’s been spending every waking minute down in Atlanta, Georgia working out at the Overtime Elite Academy.

During that time both scouts and NBA front office personnel have been stopping in to watch Jones and other potential NBA prospects. Most notably two NBA General Managers, one from the Eastern Conference and one from the Western Conference, came to watch Jones and came away very impressed.

A third team, the Charlotte Hornets invited the former top 100 ranked recruit from the class of 2021 to a personal workout today that is currently in progress.

Along with Jones, Rutgers also saw Ron Harper Jr. and Caleb McConnell declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Neither has been confirmed with an NBA workout yet this offseason, but Harper Jr. was recently invited the 2022 NBA Combine.