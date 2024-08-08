Like just about every college football program, Rutgers Football lost some players to the Transfer Portal as some guys are looking for more playing time, others looking for a fresh start and some just flat out want to get paid. With that being said, let's take a look at how four notable former Scarlet Knights are performing so far in training camp with their new teams.

NEW SCHOOL -- KENTUCKY THE SKINNY: "When UK added Gavin Wimsatt, OC Bush Hamdan said he could get onto the field as part of trick play packages but also as a runner, particularly a short-yardage runner, to save some hits on Brock Vandagriff. He may get more rush attempts than you'd think just because they don't have a lot of experience at running back so may get creative on the ground.." -- CatsIllustrated Publisher Justin Rowland

NEW SCHOOL -- TEMPLE THE SKINNY: "After adjusting to a new offense in the spring, Simon entered the summer firmly in a battle for the starting QB job and that hasn't changed. In addition to junior college QB Forrest Brock, redshirt-freshman Tyler Douglas from Ocean Township has also emerged as a potential threat to take snaps from Simon. Simon will almost certainly play for Temple this year, perhaps even as the starter in the opener at Oklahoma, but Douglas and Brock, both of which have the advantage of having spent an extra year in Temple's offense, have made things interesting." -- OwlScoop Staff Writer Kyle Gauss

NEW SCHOOL -- UTSA THE SKINNY: "Missouri has come in right away and put himself in a position to get some playing time this Fall. When he came in the spring, he put himself in a great spot to compete. UTSA did bring in a big transfer OL group this offseason, but he has definitely been a standout and will definitely get some snaps this fall." -- BirdsUp Publisher Javi Cardenas

NEW SCHOOL -- TEMPLE THE SKINNY: "Stewart is very much in the mix for a starting defensive end spot as Temple transitions back to a 4-3 defense. As one of the few upperclassmen at his position, Stewart has had the opportunity to step up as a leader and has done so, according to Temple coach Stan Drayton on Monday. I would expect Stewart to play a significant role in Temple's revamped defensive line this season.." -- OwlScoop Staff Writer Kyle Gauss