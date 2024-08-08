PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GWjBUTlM3NkM0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Former Rutgers Football players performing in Training Camps elsewhere

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Like just about every college football program, Rutgers Football lost some players to the Transfer Portal as some guys are looking for more playing time, others looking for a fresh start and some just flat out want to get paid.

With that being said, let's take a look at how four notable former Scarlet Knights are performing so far in training camp with their new teams.

NEW SCHOOL -- KENTUCKY

THE SKINNY: "When UK added Gavin Wimsatt, OC Bush Hamdan said he could get onto the field as part of trick play packages but also as a runner, particularly a short-yardage runner, to save some hits on Brock Vandagriff. He may get more rush attempts than you'd think just because they don't have a lot of experience at running back so may get creative on the ground.." -- CatsIllustrated Publisher Justin Rowland

NEW SCHOOL -- TEMPLE

THE SKINNY: "After adjusting to a new offense in the spring, Simon entered the summer firmly in a battle for the starting QB job and that hasn't changed. In addition to junior college QB Forrest Brock, redshirt-freshman Tyler Douglas from Ocean Township has also emerged as a potential threat to take snaps from Simon. Simon will almost certainly play for Temple this year, perhaps even as the starter in the opener at Oklahoma, but Douglas and Brock, both of which have the advantage of having spent an extra year in Temple's offense, have made things interesting." -- OwlScoop Staff Writer Kyle Gauss

NEW SCHOOL -- UTSA

THE SKINNY: "Missouri has come in right away and put himself in a position to get some playing time this Fall. When he came in the spring, he put himself in a great spot to compete. UTSA did bring in a big transfer OL group this offseason, but he has definitely been a standout and will definitely get some snaps this fall." -- BirdsUp Publisher Javi Cardenas

NEW SCHOOL -- TEMPLE

THE SKINNY: "Stewart is very much in the mix for a starting defensive end spot as Temple transitions back to a 4-3 defense. As one of the few upperclassmen at his position, Stewart has had the opportunity to step up as a leader and has done so, according to Temple coach Stan Drayton on Monday. I would expect Stewart to play a significant role in Temple's revamped defensive line this season.." -- OwlScoop Staff Writer Kyle Gauss

NEW SCHOOL -- LOUISVILLE

THE SKINNY: "As of now, I’d say Rene Konga is in line to see 15-20 snaps per game in Louisville’s 4-2-5 defense, which features a nose tackle and a defensive tackle. The defensive line is one of Louisville deepest position groups, so I don’t foresee Konga starting to open the season, but I do think he’s in the mix to rotate in at either tackle spot. He snagged an impressive interception in one of Louisville’s open practices on a screen play, and is getting plenty of opportunity. While there isn’t an official depth chart out, I’d say Konga, at the least, cracks the three-deep, and probably the two-deep." -- CardinalSports Publisher Ty Spalding

